Cocaine, fentanyl, stun gun seized during raid in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two Lindsay, Ont., residents face drug-related charges following an investigation into drug trafficking in the town.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, police were investigating the sale of drugs in the area of Cheese Factory Road and Heights Road.

On Thursday the investigation led to the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of 41 grams of cocaine, 33 grams of blue fentanyl, $11,500 in cash and a stun gun.

Philip Warner Anderson, 33, of Lindsay, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count each of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failing to comply with a recognizance.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Friday for a bail hearing.

Tammylynn Fae Penney, 25, of Lindsay, was charged with failing to comply with the conditions of a recognizance. She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 14, 2021.

1:50 No quick fix for the opioid crisis in City of Kawartha Lakes No quick fix for the opioid crisis in City of Kawartha Lakes – Jan 30, 2020