Coronavirus: 3 new cases for Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit; total at 260

Three new confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported Friday by the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one new case in Northumberland County.

The new cases put the health unit’s overall total at 260 — 187 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (one active), 51 in Northumberland County (two active) and 22 in Haliburton County (three active).

Since the pandemic, there have been 33 deaths due to COVID-19 complications: 32 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (28 related to an outbreak at Pine Crest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon) and one in Northumberland County.

Friday’s COVID-19 tracker data from the health unit. HKPRDHU

An outbreak was declared on Oct. 29 at Warkworth Place long-term care home.

