Crime

Cocaine, fire arms seized from Campbellford home: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 6, 2020 12:32 pm
Northumberland OPP seized cocaine and firearms from a Campbellford residence on Thursday.
One person has been arrested following a drug trafficking investigation in the Municipality of Trent Hills, Ont., on Thursday.

According to Northumberland OPP, as part of the investigation, a search warrant was executed Thursday at a residence on Wallace Street in the town of Campbellford.

Police seized a quantity of cocaine, cash, two firearms, assorted rounds of ammunition and drug-trafficking related items. The estimated street value of the cocaine seized is $5,890.

Two people were arrested at the scene.

John Wesley, 58, of Trent Hills was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking; possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000; knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a weapon and two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Cobourg on Jan. 13, 2021.

A second individual also from the Trent Hills area, was arrested on the strength a separate warrant for an unrelated matter. They will appear in court in Cobourg later this month, OPP said. No name was released.

The investigation involved Community Street Crime Unit members of the Northumberland and Peterborough County OPP detachments.

