Daily record shattered with 129 new coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan

A new single-day record has been set for new coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan after technical difficulties at the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory.

The tech issues at the lab on Tuesday resulted in “lower-than-expected” case numbers reported Wednesday, according to a press release. The release added nine positive tests were identified and, due to the timing of the reporting of laboratory results, will be counted in Friday’s case numbers.

Health officials said there were 129 new cases in the daily update on Thursday, with the overall total for the province growing to 3,536 since the first case was reported in March. They added one case was determined out-of-province resident and removed from Saskatchewan’s total.

The second-most infections reported in a day is 82, which happened on Oct. 29.

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon zone with 55, while there are 30 in north central, 13 in Regina, 10 in north west, six in far north west, four in central east, two in south central, and one each in far north east, central west, south west and south east. The regions of five new cases are still pending.

A new high was also set with 877 active cases currently in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

In the province, 32 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 27 are receiving inpatient care and five are receiving intensive care.

Fifty more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 2,634.

There have been 25 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

According to a press release, 2,322 COVID-19 tests were performed on Wednesday in Saskatchewan. To date, 273,520 tests have been carried out in the province.

