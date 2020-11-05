New Brunswick reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, Campbellton returns to yellow phase

Send this page to someone via email

N.B. Public Health reported two new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, and says 28 active cases remain in the province.

The two new cases reported are individuals in their 30s in the Fredericton region. The cases are under investigation.

Saint John, Moncton, Miramichi and Bathurst areas have one active case each and there are 10 active cases in the Fredericton region.

The Campbellton region has 14 active cases and is transitioning from orange back to the yellow phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan, the province said on Thursday.

“The community showed what is possible by working together and I thank them for their dedicated efforts in making this happen,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in a release.

2:02 Coronavirus outbreak declared at Balmoral seniors’ facility Coronavirus outbreak declared at Balmoral seniors’ facility

Higgs said he thanks not only the community but also health-care workers and government staff at borders ensuring rules are being followed.

“Their efforts are not only helping to keep our province safe but also our neighbours in the Atlantic bubble,” he said in the release.

Chief of health Dr. Jennifer Russell said in the release that rules must continue to be followed. “The risks of COVID-19 continue to increase all around the Atlantic bubble,” she said.

“In fact, lockdowns are imminent in England, parts of Europe and in the United States and Canada. That is why we must mitigate the risk by doing our very best to keep the virus out by implementing evidence-based measures such as limiting our number of close contacts, physical distancing, wearing your mask, staying home if you are sick and getting tested even if you have mild symptoms.”

Potential COVID-19 exposure warning

On Thursday the province warned residents of potential exposure to COVID-19 on two Air Canada flights on Oct. 24.

Public Health said a case was identified in a traveller who may have been infectious on the following flights:

Air Canada Flight 322, from Calgary to Montreal

Air Canada Flight 8792, from Montreal to Saint John, arriving at 6:12 p.m.

Passengers on these flights are advised to complete their mandatory 14-day isolation period and monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

If symptoms develop, they are advised to keep self-isolating and take the self-assessment online or to call 8-1-1 to get tested.

0:47 Coronavirus: New Brunswick mandates 14-day self-isolation for workers coming from outside Atlantic bubble Coronavirus: New Brunswick mandates 14-day self-isolation for workers coming from outside Atlantic bubble

The number of confirmed cases in the province is now 349 and 315 people have recovered. Five patients are currently hospitalized.

To date, there have been six deaths as a result of the virus.

The province has completed 105,242 tests for COVID-19 to date.