Crime

Man wakes up to find stranger in his bedroom: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 5, 2020 12:20 pm
Guelph police say a man woke up to find a stranger in his bedroom on Thursday morning.
Guelph police say a man woke up to find a stranger in his bedroom on Thursday morning. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

It was quite the rude awakening for a Guelph man with police saying he woke up to find a stranger in his second-floor bedroom early Thursday.

Police said the man was asleep at his home in the area of Grange and Stevenson streets and woke up just before 1 a.m. to find a trespasser standing in his bedroom.

Read more: Someone broke into a Guelph home, pooped in dishwasher and left

Police said the suspect gained entry through the bedroom balcony’s unlocked door that is on the second floor.

What was said can be left to the imagination, but the man yelled at the stranger to leave and he did, going back out through the balcony door.

Nothing was taken and nothing was damaged, according to police.

The man is described as a 30-year-old white man with a slim build. He was wearing pants that had a chain connecting his front pocket to his back pocket.

Guelph police also received a call just prior to this situation of a man in the backyard of a nearby home.

Read more: Guelph’s crime numbers down in 2019, says Statistics Canada

Officers searched the area and did not find anyone and it’s unclear if the same person is responsible for both incidents.

Guelph police said this serves as a reminder for residents to lock all of their doors and windows, even if they are on the second floor.

