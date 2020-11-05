Man wakes up to find stranger in his bedroom: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

It was quite the rude awakening for a Guelph man with police saying he woke up to find a stranger in his second-floor bedroom early Thursday.

Police said the man was asleep at his home in the area of Grange and Stevenson streets and woke up just before 1 a.m. to find a trespasser standing in his bedroom.

Police said the suspect gained entry through the bedroom balcony’s unlocked door that is on the second floor.

What was said can be left to the imagination, but the man yelled at the stranger to leave and he did, going back out through the balcony door.

Nothing was taken and nothing was damaged, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

The man is described as a 30-year-old white man with a slim build. He was wearing pants that had a chain connecting his front pocket to his back pocket.

1:50 Anti-mask motive suspected in 3 Kitchener-Waterloo Walmart fires Anti-mask motive suspected in 3 Kitchener-Waterloo Walmart fires – Oct 21, 2020

Guelph police also received a call just prior to this situation of a man in the backyard of a nearby home.

Officers searched the area and did not find anyone and it’s unclear if the same person is responsible for both incidents.

Guelph police said this serves as a reminder for residents to lock all of their doors and windows, even if they are on the second floor.