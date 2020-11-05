Peterborough man charged with dangerous driving following witness reports: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man has been charged with dangerous driving following witness reports of an erratic driver in the city on Wednesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just before 10 p.m., police received “numerous” calls from citizens about a van driving recklessly on Lansdowne Street. A short time later, additional calls about a van with the same description reported the vehicle speeding on Chemong Road.

Police located the suspect vehicle on McDonnel and Water Street near the police station.

Jacob Prelosnjak, 43, of Peterborough was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and breach of a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 3.

