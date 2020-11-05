Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with dangerous driving following witness reports: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 5, 2020 10:05 am
peterborough-police2
Peterborough police arrested a man Wednesday night for dangerous driving throughout the city. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man has been charged with dangerous driving following witness reports of an erratic driver in the city on Wednesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just before 10 p.m., police received “numerous” calls from citizens about a van driving recklessly on Lansdowne Street. A short time later, additional calls about a van with the same description reported the vehicle speeding on Chemong Road.

Lindsay man charged with dangerous driving, failing to remain at scene of collision: police

Police located the suspect vehicle on McDonnel and Water Street near the police station.

Jacob Prelosnjak, 43, of Peterborough was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and breach of a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 3.

Click to play video 'Cobourg man charged with dangerous driving following multi-vehicle collision' Cobourg man charged with dangerous driving following multi-vehicle collision
Cobourg man charged with dangerous driving following multi-vehicle collision – Sep 23, 2020
