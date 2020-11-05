Interior Health issues drug alert for South Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health has issued a drug alert for the South Okanagan.

An increase in overdose activity may involve the use of a dark pink or purple substance being sold as “down.”

There has been a large increase in overdose events in Penticton, and some in Oliver and Osoyoos as well.

Interior Health has not identified what is in the substance.

The health authority advises getting street drugs tested, starting use with small amounts, carrying a naloxone kit, and not using drugs alone.

Story continues below advertisement

The drug alert is in effect until Nov. 11.