Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Interior Health issues drug alert for South Okanagan

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted November 5, 2020 1:02 pm
The health authority advises getting street drugs tested, starting use with small amounts, carrying a naloxone kit, and not using drugs alone.
The health authority advises getting street drugs tested, starting use with small amounts, carrying a naloxone kit, and not using drugs alone. Global News

Interior Health has issued a drug alert for the South Okanagan.

An increase in overdose activity may involve the use of a dark pink or purple substance being sold as “down.”

Read more: 5 people arrested during drug bust in Kelowna, police say

There has been a large increase in overdose events in Penticton, and some in Oliver and Osoyoos as well.

Trending Stories

Interior Health has not identified what is in the substance.

Read more: Drugs, guns, cash taken off the streets in gang-related investigation: Kelowna RCMP

The health authority advises getting street drugs tested, starting use with small amounts, carrying a naloxone kit, and not using drugs alone.

Story continues below advertisement

The drug alert is in effect until Nov. 11.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanaganpentictonsouth okanaganOverdoseoliverInterior HealthosoyoosDowndrug alert
Flyers
More weekly flyers