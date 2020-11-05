More homebuyers purchasing homes with ‘no conditions’, according to Kingston real estate agent

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston’s hot housing market is proving challenging to buyers, especially those looking for their first home.

The average price for a house in Kingston has set records for the last few months, hitting just under half a million dollars in October — a nearly 25-per cent increase from the same month in 2019.

Prices are being pushed up by bidding wars, but they aren’t the only obstacle preventing people from sealing the deal.

Callie Warren, a sales representative for RE/MAX in Kingston, says it’s becoming increasingly difficult for people to buy a home, unless they’re willing to make the purchase with no conditions attached.

“There are always risks going in with no conditions. What it means is that you’re going in with no ifs, ands or buts. You’re buying the house,” says Warren.

Story continues below advertisement

Warren says right now, even buyers who offer over asking are still not likely to get the home, if another buyer has no conditions.

“So when a seller looks at the offer, all they see is the price, a closing date, a deposit to hold the offer in place and that’s it.”

In the Kingston region it’s a supply and demand issue, she says. There just aren’t enough homes available on the market, putting buyers into a chancy position.

“The biggest risk is going to be financing. Even though you have a pre-approval from a bank or lender saying you’re good to buy… what it really comes down to is, are they approving the house you’re buying and whether or not they’re going to do that.”

One of the conditions buyers are forgoing is a home inspection, preventing them from knowing about problems lurking inside the home itself.

“They need to know what’s involved, as far as the plumbing, the heating, the insulation in the house…with a home inspection you would have those answers,” says Cameron Morrison, the co-owner of Cozy Home Inspections.

Story continues below advertisement

“The other risks are the home inspections, septic, well, everything like that. You’re looking at buying a home and not really knowing what you’re getting yourself into,” says Warren.