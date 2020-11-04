Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Alban, Ont. resident charged with failing to quarantine after trip to Jamaica

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 4, 2020 1:40 pm
As a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, people entering Canada must quarantine for 14 days.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Nipissing West OPP say they’ve charged a 67-year-old Alban, Ont., resident who police say failed to quarantine upon returning from Jamaica on Nov. 1.

As a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, people entering Canada must quarantine for 14 days.

Read more: Florida couple charged in northern Ontario after failing to self-isolate

During that time period, travellers are not allowed to leave their quarantine residence and must have any goods or services delivered, if needed.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, officers checked in on a person who recently returned from Jamaica after hearing a complaint of a possible breach of Canada’s Quarantine Act.

Officers found the person was in violation of the mandatory 14-day isolation period. The person was fined $1,255 and charged with failing to comply with conditions upon entering Canada.

Read more: 2 charged by Toronto police for allegedly violating Quarantine Act after attending non-mask rally

OPP say officers will support the federal mandatory isolation policy by conducting compliance checks.

“Legislation is in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the public by mitigating risk of exposure,” officers say.

