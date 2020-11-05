Okanagan weather: Cool down ahead for weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The weather for Thursday will see a chance of showers subside midday, with clouds lingering but temperatures climbing into the low double digits in the afternoon.

Clearing will take place late in the day, resulting in a sunny Friday as a ridge of high pressure pushes in.

However, temperatures will be substantially cooler behind a cold front, with daytime highs falling into the mid-single digits.

Skies clear and sunshine finally returns on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

The next trough will drop in some clouds on Saturday with cool conditions and the mercury only getting a few degrees above the freezing mark.

Story continues below advertisement

Skies will clear out on Sunday with afternoon highs returning to mid-single digits.

Next week, daytime highs stay a few degrees above freezing with clouds building in mid-week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.