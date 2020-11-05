Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Cool down ahead for weekend

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted November 5, 2020 12:55 pm
A few more clouds will slide in on Saturday with the possibility of some high elevation flurries.
A few more clouds will slide in on Saturday with the possibility of some high elevation flurries. SkyTracker Weather

The weather for Thursday will see a chance of showers subside midday, with clouds lingering but temperatures climbing into the low double digits in the afternoon.

Clearing will take place late in the day, resulting in a sunny Friday as a ridge of high pressure pushes in.

However, temperatures will be substantially cooler behind a cold front, with daytime highs falling into the mid-single digits.

Skies clear and sunshine finally returns on Friday.
Skies clear and sunshine finally returns on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

The next trough will drop in some clouds on Saturday with cool conditions and the mercury only getting a few degrees above the freezing mark.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Skies will clear out on Sunday with afternoon highs returning to mid-single digits.

Next week, daytime highs stay a few degrees above freezing with clouds building in mid-week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SunshineCloudBC weatherokanagan weatherCool Weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos Weather
Flyers
More weekly flyers