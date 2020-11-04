Coronavirus: 13 cases in London-Middlesex; 2nd death, 4 new infections at Stratford retirement home

Send this page to someone via email

Thirteen more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in London and Middlesex, while two people have recovered, local health officials said Wednesday.

One new case has also been reported involving a local school.

The update brings the region’s overall case count to 1,167, of which 1,047 people have recovered. Sixty-one people have died, with the most recent death reported Monday involving a 71-year-old man linked to a long-term care home.

Wednesday’s update leaves 59 known active cases of COVID-19 in London and Middlesex.

Twelve of the new cases were reported in London, while one was reported in Lucan Biddulph, health unit figures show.

Five individuals are in their 20s, two each are in their 30s and 50s, three are in their 60s and one is aged 80 or older.

Six cases have their exposure source listed as being contact with a confirmed case, while four have no known link, two are pending or undetermined and one is due to an outbreak.

Health officials reported eight cases and eight recoveries on Tuesday and reported one death, one case and eight recoveries on Monday.

The region’s seven-day average for new cases stands at 8.0 as of Wednesday, while looking back to Oct. 21, the 14-day average is 7.64.

As of Tuesday, the daily incident rate (seven-day moving average) for London and Middlesex stood at 0.73 per 100,000 people compared to Ontario’s 2.44. Meanwhile, the cumulative incident rate for London and Middlesex is 229.9 per 100,000 people, while Ontario’s is 529.5.

No new hospitalizations were reported Wednesday. The health unit’s non-intensive care hospitalized tally rose by one on Tuesday. At least 131 people have been admitted to hospital due to the coronavirus, of which 33 have needed intensive care.

It’s not clear exactly how many people are currently in the hospital due to the virus. London Health Sciences Centre issued an update Monday saying the number of such inpatients in its facilities was five or fewer. An update is expected Thursday.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported no COVID-19 patients in its care.

Of the at least 287 cases reported since the start of October, nearly half have involved people under the age of 30, according to health unit data.

At least 56 cases have involved people aged 19 or younger, while 79 have involved people in their 20s

Health and city officials are continuing to look into a large house party over the weekend near Western University that saw 150 in attendance. It remains to be seen if the party leads to a local spike in cases.

Western University students have accounted for more than 76 infections since the start of the school year. 980 CFPL has reached out to officials for an updated tally.

Meantime, the health unit says an outbreak declared Oct. 11 at Western University’s London Hall residence is still considered active as of Tuesday. It’s been linked to six cases.

Local health officials are urging people who are showing symptoms of the virus to get tested at the city’s assessment centres.

Dr. Chris Mackie, the region’s medical officer of health, said Monday that though the region has been somewhat flat in new cases since Thanksgiving, tests have fallen among those symptomatic.

“They’ve done a tremendous job to address the wait time issues, there’s much less challenge around getting tested or waiting in line, so if you have symptoms, please go as soon as possible to Carling Heights,” he said.

The region’s test per cent positivity rate stood at 0.6 per cent as of the week of Oct. 25, compared to Ontario’s 3.0. Around 5,800 people were tested that week, down from 6,576 the week before.

London’s Carling Heights assessment centre is operating on a time-card system, while Oakridge Arena is taking appointments by phone or online. Both are prioritizing certain individuals.

Testing for certain asymptomatic people, like those with loved ones in a seniors’ facility, close contacts of a known case and workers at high risk, is still continuing at the following eight pharmacies in London:

London Medical Plex Pharmacy at 1807 Wonderland Rd. N.

Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy at 279 Wharncliffe Rd. N.

Medpoint Pharmacy in Citi Plaza

Shoppers Drug Mart at 3090 Colonel Talbot Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 115 Commissioners Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 603 Fanshawe Park Rd. W.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 395 Southdale Rd. E.

TMC Pharmacy at 990 Gainsborough Rd.

One more school-linked case has been reported in the region, this time at Wilton Grove Public School.

The case, first reported by the Thames Valley District School Board late Tuesday, involves the school’s before- and after-school program.

“The school will remain open and school buses will continue to operate. At this time, no classrooms are required to close,” school board officials said.

It’s among six active school-linked cases in the region, according to the health unit. Overall, at least 20 have been reported since the school year began.

One case was reported late Monday at Northbrae Public School involving a student.

Active cases, all reported Oct. 29, also remain at École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Jeanne-d’Arc involving a staff member, at West Nissouri Public School involving a student and at A.B. Lucas Secondary School involving a staff member.

On Oct. 31, a staff case was also reported at Eagle Heights Public School.

Since-resolved cases include those reported on:

Sept. 21 at H.B. Beal Secondary School involving a student.

Oct. 5 and Oct. 8 at École élémentaire La Pommeraie, both involving staff members.

Oct. 7 at Saunders Secondary School involving a student.

Oct. 9 and Oct. 12 at Sir Arthur Currie Public School, one involving a staff member, the other involving a student. The cases resulted in an outbreak declaration, which resolved on Oct. 30.

Oct. 12 at Mary Wright Public School in Strathroy involving a student.

Oct. 13 at Northdale Central Public School in Dorchester involving a student.

Oct. 17 at Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School involving a student.

Oct. 21 at Lambeth Public School involving a student.

Oct. 25 at Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School involving a student, at St. Andre Bessette Secondary School involving a student and at St. Kateri Separate School involving two students.

The total number of institutional outbreaks and the number of active institutional outbreaks both remain unchanged.

The most recent update came on Tuesday when the health unit announced that an outbreak at Oakcrossing Retirement Living had been declared over the day before.

Three active outbreaks remain in the region, according to the health unit:

Henley Place Long-Term Care Residence (Harris, Medway)

Chartwell Royalcliffe Retirement Residence (entire facility)

Strathmere Lodge (Bear Creek, Arbor Glen, Parkview Place)

Health unit figures show that at least 23 cases reported since the start of October have involved local long-term care or retirement homes.

At least 46 institutional outbreaks have been declared in the region since March, of which 40 have been at seniors’ facilities.

They’re connected to 222 of the region’s cases, of which 111 have been seniors’ facility staff members and 111 have been residents.

At least 39 deaths, most recently the one reported Nov. 2, have been as a result of outbreaks.

Ontario

Provincially, Ontario reported 987 new cases and 16 deaths on Wednesday.

That brings the provincial total to 79,692 cases, which includes 3,182 deaths and 68,189 cases considered resolved.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 319 of the cases recorded Wednesday are in Toronto, 299 are in Peel Region, 85 in York Region and 62 in Durham Region.

The province says it completed nearly 28,600 tests since the last daily report.

The new numbers come a day after the provincial government announced a tiered, colour-coded system for managing pandemic measures.

The system is meant to provide a safe framework for easing additional restrictions that were imposed on four hotspot regions, which are set to expire this week.

On Thursday, the province is expected to lay out the next phase of its COVID-19 response as it presents its first budget since the start of the pandemic.

The Tory government postponed delivering a full fiscal plan earlier this year, citing the economic uncertainty caused by the global health crisis.

The fiscal update it gave instead in March included $17 billion in COVID-19 relief, a projection that was later revised to $30 billion by the end of 2020-2021.

The province also initially predicted a deficit of $20.5 billion, which was later raised to $38.5 billion in light of the additional spending.

The province has already said Thursday’s budget will include details of the new standard for long-term care announced earlier this week, which would see nursing home residents receive an average of four hours of daily direct care.

Finance Minister Rod Phillips has said the fiscal blueprint will provide a multi-year outlook that will build on the measures presented in the spring.

Elgin and Oxford

Five people have tested positive for the coronavirus while one has recovered, Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) reported Wednesday.

The region’s total case count stands at 362, of which 308 people have recovered. Five people have died, most recently in early July.

There are at least 49 known active cases in the region, the health unit says. Thirty-four of them are in Bayham, while seven are in Woodstock, three are in Tillsonburg, two are in Norwich and one each are in Aylmer, South-West Oxford and St. Thomas.

Health officials reported 20 cases on Tuesday that were linked to a farm outbreak in Bayham that has sickened at least 40 farm workers, including one who is in hospital.

Those infected due to the outbreak reside in living quarters at the farm, identified Tuesday as Vienna Farms Orchards, part of Martin’s Family Fruit Farm.

The region’s medical officer of health, Dr. Joyce Lock, said a lapse in compliance with public health measures resulted in the cases, and that the close proximity of the workers to each other facilitated the virus’s quick spread.

There does not appear to be community transmission of the virus outside of the outbreak, she said.

A total of 157 people, including the workers and their close contacts, have been tested as a result. Those confirmed positive are a mix of local and migrant farm workers.

All test results were in on Tuesday, and health officials said they didn’t expect numbers to increase further.

Meantime, Lock is asking residents to avoid demonstrations planned for this Saturday, saying if an outbreak were to occur in such a large group, contract tracing and virus containment becomes virtually impossible.

The planned anti-mask rally, and a separate counter-rally, led town officials to declare a state of emergency on Monday ahead of possible civil unrest.

Mayor Mary French said the declaration conveyed the seriousness of the situation and would help the municipality access funding, and might help residents with insurance claims.

Aylmer, which has a population of nearly 7,500 people, has recorded a total of 89 cases since March, a large number of them in late July and early August. As a result, the town’s incident rate is equivalent to that of 1,187 cases per 100,000 people.

One school-linked case remains active at South Ridge Public School in Tillsonburg involving a student, the Thames Valley District School Board says.

It’s the third school case to be seen in the region after a case was reported Sept. 25 at St. Thomas Community Christian School and another on Sept. 29 at Mitchell Hepburn Public School.

Two cases also remain active in Woodstock that are linked to Oxford Community Child Care. The cases involve one child and one staff member. When the cases were first reported is unclear.

An outbreak at Ingersoll’s Secord Trails is also still active as of Wednesday.

The outbreak was declared Oct. 24 and has been tied to one staff infection. A previous outbreak at the facility, declared May 18, led to eight staff cases.

Overall, seven such outbreaks have been declared in the region since March, linked to 14 cases, of which all but one have involved staff members.

By location, Aylmer has reported a total of 89 cases, while Bayham has seen 73 due in large part to the ongoing farm outbreak.

Elsewhere, St. Thomas and Woodstock have seen 50 cases each, while Tillsonburg has seen 33, Norwich 12, and Dutton/Dunwich and Ingersoll one each.

As of the week of Oct. 25, the region’s test positivity rate stood at 1.0 per cent. At least 2,654 people were tested for the virus that week.

Huron and Perth

Another death and four new cases have been reported in Huron-Perth. Local health officials say they are all linked to an ongoing outbreak at a Stratford seniors’ facility that has seen new cases every day this week.

The death, the second in as many days, involved a resident of Cedarcroft Retirement Home who was in palliative care and had tested positive for the virus, the health unit said.

“I’m sorry to hear of this loss,” the region’s medical officer of health, Dr. Miriam Klassen, said in a statement. “Our hearts are with the person’s family, friends and caregivers during this time.”

The four cases reported Wednesday involved three residents of the facility and one staff member.

Health officials reported one death and one new case on Tuesday that were also linked to the outbreak. The death was the first Huron-Perth had seen since late April.

The outbreak, first declared Oct. 27, has seen 10 residents and three staff members infected. Of those, two residents have now since died.

“Testing of all residents and staff at Cedarcroft has been completed. Should any residents or staff develop symptoms, they will be tested again,” the health unit said in a release Wednesday.

“If new cases are identified, close contacts may also be tested whether symptomatic or not.”

The outbreak is among 10 institutional outbreaks that have been declared since March, linked now to 38 cases and six deaths — four deaths and 16 cases were reported at Greenwood Court, a long-term care home in Stratford, that saw an outbreak from late March to mid-May.

There remain no active school-linked cases, the health unit says.

One probable case was reported Oct. 16 at Stratford’s St. Joseph’s Catholic Elementary School. It was not officially confirmed and was not reported in the province’s database.

At least 52 cases have been reported in Stratford, along with the four deaths linked to Greenwood Court and the two deaths linked to Cedarcroft Place.

At least 51 cases have been reported in Perth County since March, including 19 in North Perth and 17 in Perth East, while at least 49 cases have been reported in Huron County, including 14 in Central Huron, 13 in Bluewater and 10 in South Huron.

St. Marys has reported seven cases and one death.

Some 47,737 tests had been conducted by the health unit as of Oct. 25, the most recent figures available. The test per cent positivity rate that week was 0.5 per cent. Just over 2,100 people were tested.

Sarnia and Lambton

One person has tested positive for the coronavirus, Lambton Public Health reported late Tuesday night.

The new case brings the region’s total case count to 374, of which 344 people have recovered. Twenty-five people have also died, most recently in early June.

There are now five known active cases in the region.

Three people are currently listed in hospital at Bluewater Health, all admitted since Friday of last week. At least 61 people overall have been hospitalized because of the virus since the pandemic began.

There has been no change to the number of active outbreaks in Lambton County, which stands at one. The outbreak, declared Oct. 30 at Fiddick’s Retirement Home in Petrolia, is linked to one resident case.

At least 13 outbreaks have been declared in the region since March, with 10 at seniors’ facilities, two at unnamed workplaces and one at Bluewater Health hospital in Sarnia.

They’re tied to 115 cases, of which 60 have involved residents and 48 staff members of seniors’ facilities. Sixteen deaths have been reported.

There has been no change to the total number of cases reported in Lambton schools. No cases are currently active.

Four cases in total have been reported, all involving students — two at Northern Collegiate Institute & Vocational School in Sarnia, one at Bright’s Grove Public School in Sarnia and one at Colonel Cameron Public School in Corunna in St. Clair Township.

— With files from The Canadian Press

