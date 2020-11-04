Woolwich Street out of Guelph blocked for construction

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Getting around Guelph’s northeast end is going to be a bit dicey for a couple of days with emergency construction underway.

The city says northbound traffic will be blocked on Woolwich Street past Woodlawn Road on Thursday and Friday while crews complete sanitary repairs.

Traffic will be detoured down Woodlawn Road to Victoria Road North.

The east sidewalk on Woolwich Street will also be closed to pedestrians during construction.

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible, but the work and equipment may block driveways temporarily.

Advertisement