Traffic

Woolwich Street out of Guelph blocked for construction

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 4, 2020 11:31 am
Construction will block northbound traffic on Woolwich Street past Woodlawn Road in Guelph.
Getting around Guelph’s northeast end is going to be a bit dicey for a couple of days with emergency construction underway.

The city says northbound traffic will be blocked on Woolwich Street past Woodlawn Road on Thursday and Friday while crews complete sanitary repairs.

Read more: Section of Guelph’s Stevenson Street to close for 9 months for construction

Traffic will be detoured down Woodlawn Road to Victoria Road North.

The east sidewalk on Woolwich Street will also be closed to pedestrians during construction.

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible, but the work and equipment may block driveways temporarily.

