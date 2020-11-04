Pedestrian hit by vehicle in south Regina

A person has been hit by a vehicle on Albert Street, just north of Gordon Road.
In a press release Wednesday morning, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Albert Street around 7:45 a.m. in response to the accident.
As of 9 a.m., police said no further details, including about the condition of the pedestrian, were being made available.
The area is blocked off and police are asking people to avoid the area.
