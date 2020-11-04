Menu

Canada

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in south Regina

By Roberta Bell Global News
Posted November 4, 2020 10:37 am
Regina police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning on Albert Street.
Regina police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning on Albert Street. Stewart Manhas / Global News

A person has been hit by a vehicle on Albert Street, just north of Gordon Road.

In a press release Wednesday morning, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Albert Street around 7:45 a.m. in response to the accident.

Read more: Background checks, FOI requests through RPS now by appointment only

As of 9 a.m., police said no further details, including about the condition of the pedestrian, were being made available.

The area is blocked off and police are asking people to avoid the area.

Click to play video 'Regina police respond to collisions Tuesday as city gets first blast of winter' Regina police respond to collisions Tuesday as city gets first blast of winter
Regina police respond to collisions Tuesday as city gets first blast of winter
