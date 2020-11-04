Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Overdose alert issued after Waterloo Region sees 5 overdose-related deaths in a week

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 4, 2020 10:11 am
Fentanyl pills are shown in an undated police handout photo.
Fentanyl pills are shown in an undated police handout photo. File / The Canadian Press

An overdose alert was issued by Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy (WRIDS) on Tuesday after five people suffered suspected overdose deaths over the past week.

The agency is warning about a dark red/maroon fentanyl and a potent black fentanyl that have been reported to be circulating in the area.

Read more: Ontario police report making largest fentanyl seizure in province’s history

“The dark red/maroon fentanyl is reported to cause breathing problems and cardiac issues,” the agency stated. “The black fentanyl is reported to be very strong and causes long lasting sedation.”

The recent deaths are part of a trend toward record levels in the area.

On Tuesday, Waterloo Regional Police updated their numbers to show that there have been 78 suspected overdose deaths in the area this year.

Story continues below advertisement

The number is well above the last two years — the region saw 63 deaths in 2019 and 61 in 2018.

Trending Stories

Read more: Pair charged after 2.9 kilos of meth, fentanyl, $100K cash seized in drug busts, London police say

It is also quickly approaching the 86 deaths the area experienced in 2017, which is the highest number the region has seen.

Overdose-related 911 calls have started to trend above the record number the region experienced a year ago.

There were 123 overdose-related 911 calls in October, which is 80 more than a year earlier, according to numbers posted on the WRIDS website.

This brings the total to 1,037 this year, which is about 100 more than in 2019’s year-to-date October total of 932.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsOVERDOSE DEATHSOntario. Newsoverdose deaths WaterlooWRIDSWaterloo region integrated drug strategyfentanyl alertoverdose alertFentanyl waterlooOverdose alert CambridgeOverdose alert waterloo
Flyers
More weekly flyers