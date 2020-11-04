Overdose alert issued after Waterloo Region sees 5 overdose-related deaths in a week

Send this page to someone via email

An overdose alert was issued by Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy (WRIDS) on Tuesday after five people suffered suspected overdose deaths over the past week.

The agency is warning about a dark red/maroon fentanyl and a potent black fentanyl that have been reported to be circulating in the area.

“The dark red/maroon fentanyl is reported to cause breathing problems and cardiac issues,” the agency stated. “The black fentanyl is reported to be very strong and causes long lasting sedation.”

The recent deaths are part of a trend toward record levels in the area.

On Tuesday, Waterloo Regional Police updated their numbers to show that there have been 78 suspected overdose deaths in the area this year.

Story continues below advertisement

The number is well above the last two years — the region saw 63 deaths in 2019 and 61 in 2018.

It is also quickly approaching the 86 deaths the area experienced in 2017, which is the highest number the region has seen.

Overdose-related 911 calls have started to trend above the record number the region experienced a year ago.

There were 123 overdose-related 911 calls in October, which is 80 more than a year earlier, according to numbers posted on the WRIDS website.

This brings the total to 1,037 this year, which is about 100 more than in 2019’s year-to-date October total of 932.

ALERT: 5 suspected OD deaths in #WaterlooRegion over the last week. Reports of a dark red/maroon fentanyl and a potent black fentanyl circulating. Be careful and stay safe, the CTS is open on 150 Duke St. W. ♥️

For more information click here: https://t.co/tr95hFIx75 pic.twitter.com/dfde7GsBv2 — WRIDS (@DrugStrategyWR) November 3, 2020

Advertisement