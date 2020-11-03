Interior Health investigating possible COVID-19 exposure case at Kelowna care home

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health says it’s investigating a possible case of COVID-19 exposure at a Kelowna care home.

According to the health agency, the care home being investigated is Mission Creek Landing, formerly known as Sutherland Hills.

The care home is located along Hall Road, just south of Mission Creek Regional Park. The one-storey building has 94 single rooms and five double rooms.

Notably, no outbreak has been declared at the facility.

“We have implemented additional preventive measures and are closely monitoring for any evidence of COVID-19,” Interior Health said in an email to Global News on Tuesday.

IH said there was no resident case at the time and that it expects to have more information on Wednesday.

