Health

IN PHOTOS: Americans cast ballots at drive-thru locations for voters with COVID-19

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 3, 2020 7:09 pm
WATCH ABOVE: American voters wait in long lines to cast ballots after a polarizing U.S. presidential race.

American citizens who are considered active COVID-19 cases are still able to exercise their democratic right to cast ballots on Election Day.

Across different parts of the U.S., drive-thru polling locations were opened in order to allow people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus to vote while mitigating the potential spread of the virus. In at least some states, elderly voters were also able to use the drive-thru sites.

Voting guidelines posted on the U.S.’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website note Americans “have the right to vote, regardless of whether they are sick or in quarantine.”

Read more: U.S. election: Surge in coronavirus cases shapes final days of campaigning

“Voters who are sick or in quarantine should take steps to protect poll workers and other voters,” the CDC said.

“This includes wearing a mask, staying at least six feet (1.83 metres) away from others, and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer before and after voting.

“You should also let poll workers know that you are sick or in quarantine when you arrive at the polling location.”

The CDC last updated its guidelines for voting during the pandemic on Sunday.

View photos of a drive-thru voting location in Kansas City in the gallery below:

A man hands his completed ballot to an election worker at a drive-through polling location Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The location was established to provide access for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and elderly voters.
A man hands his completed ballot to an election worker at a drive-through polling location Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The location was established to provide access for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and elderly voters. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
An election worker gives instructions to a voter at a drive-through polling location Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The location was established to provide access for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and elderly voters.
An election worker gives instructions to a voter at a drive-through polling location Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The location was established to provide access for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and elderly voters. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
A man hands his completed ballot to an election worker at a drive-through polling location Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The location was established to provide access for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and elderly voters.
A man hands his completed ballot to an election worker at a drive-through polling location Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The location was established to provide access for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and elderly voters. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
An election worker instructs a voter at a drive-through polling location Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The location was established to provide access for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and elderly voters.
An election worker instructs a voter at a drive-through polling location Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The location was established to provide access for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and elderly voters. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
An election worker gives instructions to a voter at a drive-through polling location Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The location was established to provide access for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and elderly voters.
An election worker gives instructions to a voter at a drive-through polling location Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The location was established to provide access for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and elderly voters. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
A woman waits to hand her completed ballot to an election worker at a drive-through polling location Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The location was established to provide access for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and elderly voters.
A woman waits to hand her completed ballot to an election worker at a drive-through polling location Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The location was established to provide access for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and elderly voters. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
An election worker instructs a voter at a drive-through polling location Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The location was established to provide access for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and elderly voters.
An election worker instructs a voter at a drive-through polling location Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The location was established to provide access for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and elderly voters. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
An election worker instructs a voter at a drive-through polling location Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The location was established to provide access for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and elderly voters.
An election worker instructs a voter at a drive-through polling location Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The location was established to provide access for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and elderly voters. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
