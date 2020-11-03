Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Politics

Election result expected for Mi’kmaq reserve that launched moderate livelihood lobster fishery

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2020 11:12 am
WATCH (Oct. 28): Chief Terry Paul, co-chair of the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi'kmaw Chiefs, has announced he is stepping down. As Graeme Benjamin reports, the announcement was made Wednesday afternoon in the days that followed negotiations breaking down between DFO and the assembly.

HALIFAX – A Mi’kmaq chief who has battled for his band’s treaty right to fish lobster in southwestern Nova Scotia is expecting to hear today if he’s been re-elected.

Mike Sack is the incumbent in the community of Sipekne’katik, formerly known as Indian Brook, located about 65 kilometres north of Halifax.

Read more: Sipekne’katik Chief says band will not fish in upcoming lobster season due to safety concerns

Heather Knockwood and Kim Paul are the other candidates for chief in the community of about 2,770 people, and there are 36 people running for 12 council seats.

Sack gained national prominence after he officially opened a “moderate livelihood” fishery for his community on Sept. 17 in Saulnierville, N.S.

The band has argued the fishery is permitted by a 1999 Supreme Court of Canada decision based on treaties signed by the British Crown in the early 1760s.

Read more: Co-chair of N.S. Assembly of Mi’kmaw Chiefs steps down amid moderate livelihood fishery dispute

A clarification of the decision in the Donald Marshall Jr. case says that Ottawa may regulate based on conservation, and if the infringement on the treaty is justified.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
