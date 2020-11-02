RCMP ask for help in finding missing Okanagan man

RCMP are asking for help in finding a missing man who they say requires medication to which he does not currently have access.
Thirty-seven-year-old Kurtis Andrew Alderliesten was last seen on Oct. 21 in the Vernon area.
Police believe he wished to travel to Vancouver Island through Princeton.
“Without his medication, (Alderliesten’s) behaviour may become unpredictable and pose a risk to himself and others,” Const. Hilditch said in a news release.
“If you see Kurtis, please do not approach him, rather call 911 immediately.”
Alderliesten is said to be 195 cm tall, with a thin build, sandy blonde hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
