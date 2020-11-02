Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

RCMP ask for help in finding missing Okanagan man

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted November 2, 2020 10:22 pm
RCMP said 37-year-old Kurtis Andrew Alderliesten was last seen on Oct. 21.
RCMP said 37-year-old Kurtis Andrew Alderliesten was last seen on Oct. 21. Courtesy: RCMP

RCMP are asking for help in finding a missing man who they say requires medication to which he does not currently have access.

Thirty-seven-year-old Kurtis Andrew Alderliesten was last seen on Oct. 21 in the Vernon area.

Read more: ‘The COVID-19 tide is rising’: B.C. shatters records with 1,120 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths over three days

Police believe he wished to travel to Vancouver Island through Princeton.

“Without his medication, (Alderliesten’s) behaviour may become unpredictable and pose a risk to himself and others,” Const. Hilditch said in a news release.

“If you see Kurtis, please do not approach him, rather call 911 immediately.”

Read more: Violent Halloween assault leads to attempted murder charge in Kelowna, B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

Alderliesten is said to be 195 cm tall, with a thin build, sandy blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Families of missing women demand answers at North Okanagan rally' Families of missing women demand answers at North Okanagan rally
Families of missing women demand answers at North Okanagan rally
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaVernonmissing personMissingVancouver IslandMissing ManPrincetonAlderliestenKurtis Alderliesten
Flyers
More weekly flyers