Canada

1 new case of COVID-19 in Kingston, 4 recoveries over the weekend

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 2, 2020 3:05 pm
KFL&A Public Health has identified a new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.
KFL&A Public Health has identified a new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.

KFL&A Public Health is reporting only one new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region over the weekend.

The health unit said a woman in her 30s who is also a health care worker tested positive for the virus between Friday and Monday afternoon. Mode of transmission for the region’s newest case is still under investigation.

Read more: Kingston public health unit urges people to stay local as COVID-19 cases rise in Ontario

A total of 25 health care workers have tested positive in the region since March.

The health unit has also reported four recoveries since Friday.

The region has seen a total of 185 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, 179 of which have recovered, leaving six active cases in the region.

