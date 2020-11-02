Kingston’s toys for tickets campaign cancelled for 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The City of Kingston won’t be running its annual toys for tickets campaign this year due to COVID-19.

In an effort to limit contact, the city won’t be collecting toys this year in lieu of parking fines throughout the month of November.

Read more: Fees for metred parking in Kingston to begin next week

Instead, the city will make a make a one-time contribution of $6,850 to a local toy drive.

The contribution represents the amount in parking fines that would have typically been waived during the toys for tickets program.

The program is expected to return in 2021.

Advertisement