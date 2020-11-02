Menu

Canada

Kingston’s toys for tickets campaign cancelled for 2020

By Shauna Cunningham Global News
Posted November 2, 2020 2:36 pm
Kingston's toys for tickets campaign will not be running this year due to concerns over COVID-19.
CKWS TV

The City of Kingston won’t be running its annual toys for tickets campaign this year due to COVID-19.

In an effort to limit contact, the city won’t be collecting toys this year in lieu of parking fines throughout the month of November.

Read more: Fees for metred parking in Kingston to begin next week

Instead, the city will make a make a one-time contribution of $6,850 to a local toy drive.

Trending Stories

The contribution represents the amount in parking fines that would have typically been waived during the toys for tickets program.

The program is expected to return in 2021.

