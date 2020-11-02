Coronavirus: Ottawa adds 65 new COVID-19 cases following weekend spike

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa saw a lower increase in the local number of novel coronavirus cases on Monday following a one-day return to three-digit case increases over the weekend.

Ottawa Public Health reported 65 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The city has now seen 7,972 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, with 750 active cases of the virus currently in Ottawa.

No new deaths in connection with the virus have been reported in the past 24 hours. There have now been 328 deaths related to COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Ottawa saw increases of 132 cases on Sunday and 73 on Saturday, following 97 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Friday. Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, said then that the city’s coronavirus infection rates appeared to be “stabilizing” from the dramatic increases that marked early October.

There are currently 51 people in hospital with COVID-19, five of whom are in the intensive care unit.

No new coronavirus outbreaks were declared in Ottawa on Monday, though one of the city’s long-term care facilities is now receiving outside support to pin down the virus in the home.

The Starwood long-term care home in Nepean has seen 134 cases of the virus across its residents and staff since the outbreak began on Sept. 25. Four residents have died in relation to COVID-19 since then.

The Ontario Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that staff from the Ottawa Hospital have stepped in to manage operations at the Extendicare-run facility.

The hospital will manage Starwood’s operations for 90 days as of Oct. 27, according to a ministry release, in an attempt to “help stabilize the situation” and reduce the spread of the virus in the home.

The Ottawa Hospital had previously stepped in to manage Extendicare’s West End Villa in relation to an outbreak declared on Aug. 30. Twenty residents have died and 130 people have tested positive at the long-term care home in connection with the ongoing outbreak.