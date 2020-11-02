Okanagan weather: cloudy and damp start to November

Clouds return Monday afternoon after some sunshine and fog to start the first full work week of November in the Okanagan.
Temperatures make it into double digits, but just by a degree or 2 before falling back to 2 C overnight under mostly cloudy skies.
Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers linger Tuesday through Thursday with a slightly drier day expected on Friday.
Daytime highs through the period will climb from around 9 C Tuesday to low double digits Wednesday and Thursday before slipping back to single digits Friday.
A big cool down is headed for the region this weekend as afternoon temperatures return to mid-single digits as sunshine returns.
