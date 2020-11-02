Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested following assault with ceremonial drumstick in Lindsay, Ont.: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 2, 2020 12:02 pm
A Lindsay man has been charged with assault with a weapon involving a ceremonial drumstick.
A Lindsay man has been charged with assault with a weapon involving a ceremonial drumstick. Global News Peterborough file

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces charges following an altercation with a neighbour on Saturday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers were called to a home for reports of an assault.

Police say during an altercation, a man allegedly struck the victim in the face with a ceremonial drumstick.

Read more: Lindsay man accused of pointing imitation firearm at homeowner: police

Officers located and arrested the suspect.

The individual was charged with assault with a weapon and failure to comply with conditions of a probation order.

Trending Stories

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 7, 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

In order to protect the identity of the victim in the domestic incident, the name of the accused is not being released, police said Monday.

Click to play video 'Whitby assault sparks self-defence program in Durham' Whitby assault sparks self-defence program in Durham
Whitby assault sparks self-defence program in Durham
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha Lakeslindsayassault with a weaponCity of Kawartha Lakes Police ServiceDrum StickDrumstickceremonial drum stickdrumstick assault
Flyers
More weekly flyers