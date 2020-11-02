Man arrested following assault with ceremonial drumstick in Lindsay, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces charges following an altercation with a neighbour on Saturday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers were called to a home for reports of an assault.

Police say during an altercation, a man allegedly struck the victim in the face with a ceremonial drumstick.

Officers located and arrested the suspect.

The individual was charged with assault with a weapon and failure to comply with conditions of a probation order.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 7, 2021.

In order to protect the identity of the victim in the domestic incident, the name of the accused is not being released, police said Monday.

