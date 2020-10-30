Kingston-area public health reporting new case of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health has identified a new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region Friday.

According to a tweet from the health unit, a female between the ages of 10 and 19 has contracted the virus through close contact.

Thursday, a male between the ages of 10 and 19 was the only person in the region to test positive for the virus. That same day, Limestone District School Board announced a positive case at La Salle Intermediate and Secondary School.

The board said they had no new cases to report Friday.

Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board also said it had no new positive cases to report.

As of Friday afternoon, the region has seen a total of 184 cases of COVID-19, with 175 of those cases resolved. There are currently nine active cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.

