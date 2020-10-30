Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Kingston-area public health reporting new case of COVID-19

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 30, 2020 3:36 pm
KFL&A Public Health has identified a new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.
KFL&A Public Health has identified a new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region. Kraig Krause / Global News

KFL&A Public Health has identified a new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region Friday.

According to a tweet from the health unit, a female between the ages of 10 and 19 has contracted the virus through close contact.

Read more: Positive case of COVID-19 La Salle Secondary School in Kingston: LDSB

Thursday, a male between the ages of 10 and 19 was the only person in the region to test positive for the virus. That same day, Limestone District School Board announced a positive case at La Salle Intermediate and Secondary School.

Trending Stories

The board said they had no new cases to report Friday.

Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board also said it had no new positive cases to report.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Friday afternoon, the region has seen a total of 184 cases of COVID-19, with 175 of those cases resolved. There are currently nine active cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Doug Ford says COVID-19 measures have been ‘working,’ asks health officials for reopening plan' Coronavirus: Doug Ford says COVID-19 measures have been ‘working,’ asks health officials for reopening plan
Coronavirus: Doug Ford says COVID-19 measures have been ‘working,’ asks health officials for reopening plan
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus kingstonCovid 19 kingstonKingston covid-19Kingston CoronavirusNew Casenew case kingstonKingston new case
Flyers
More weekly flyers