Health

Nova Scotia reporting 2 new coronavirus cases Friday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 30, 2020 3:00 pm
Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The new cases are located in the province’s northern zone and are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

One individual has been in self-isolation since returning to the province as required.

The other individual was not required to self-isolate as they are categorized as an essential worker under the Health Protection Act and are exempt from the self-isolation rules.

However, that individual did self-isolate once they began experiencing symptoms.

There are now six active confirmed cases of the virus in the province.

Nova Scotia has so far recorded 1,104 COVID-19 cases, of which 1,033 are considered resolved.

There have been 65 COVID-19-related deaths.

As of Friday, the province has completed 112,499 COVID-19 tests.

There is no one in the hospital at this time.

The province also announced it will renew its state of emergency

The province recommends Nova Scotians visit the province’s self-assessment website if, in the past 48 hours, they have had or are currently experiencing:

  • fever (i.e. chills/sweats)
  • cough (new or worsening)

Or if an individual has two or more of the following symptoms:

  • sore throat
  • runny nose/nasal congestion
  • headache
  • shortness of breath
