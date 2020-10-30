Nova Scotia reporting 2 new coronavirus cases Friday

Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
The new cases are located in the province’s northern zone and are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.
One individual has been in self-isolation since returning to the province as required.
The other individual was not required to self-isolate as they are categorized as an essential worker under the Health Protection Act and are exempt from the self-isolation rules.
However, that individual did self-isolate once they began experiencing symptoms.
There are now six active confirmed cases of the virus in the province.
Nova Scotia has so far recorded 1,104 COVID-19 cases, of which 1,033 are considered resolved.
There have been 65 COVID-19-related deaths.
As of Friday, the province has completed 112,499 COVID-19 tests.
There is no one in the hospital at this time.
The province also announced it will renew its state of emergency
The province recommends Nova Scotians visit the province’s self-assessment website if, in the past 48 hours, they have had or are currently experiencing:
- fever (i.e. chills/sweats)
- cough (new or worsening)
Or if an individual has two or more of the following symptoms:
- sore throat
- runny nose/nasal congestion
- headache
- shortness of breath
