Nova Scotia reporting 2 new coronavirus cases Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The new cases are located in the province’s northern zone and are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

One individual has been in self-isolation since returning to the province as required.

Read more: Only 4 active coronavirus cases remain in Nova Scotia as of Thursday

The other individual was not required to self-isolate as they are categorized as an essential worker under the Health Protection Act and are exempt from the self-isolation rules.

However, that individual did self-isolate once they began experiencing symptoms.

Story continues below advertisement

There are now six active confirmed cases of the virus in the province.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Nova Scotia has so far recorded 1,104 COVID-19 cases, of which 1,033 are considered resolved.

There have been 65 COVID-19-related deaths.

5:42 Movember campaign message even more important during pandemic Movember campaign message even more important during pandemic

As of Friday, the province has completed 112,499 COVID-19 tests.

There is no one in the hospital at this time.

The province also announced it will renew its state of emergency

The province recommends Nova Scotians visit the province’s self-assessment website if, in the past 48 hours, they have had or are currently experiencing:

Story continues below advertisement

fever (i.e. chills/sweats)

cough (new or worsening)

Or if an individual has two or more of the following symptoms:

sore throat

runny nose/nasal congestion

headache

shortness of breath