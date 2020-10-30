Menu

Crime

Lindsay man charged after police recover stolen vehicle

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 30, 2020 9:48 am
Police in Lindsay recovered a reported stolen vehicle on Thursday.
Police in Lindsay recovered a reported stolen vehicle on Thursday. The Canadian Press

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces theft-related charges after police located a vehicle that had been reported stolen on Thursday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, early Thursday police received a report of a stolen vehicle. Around 7:30 a.m., an officer located the vehicle unoccupied in a Lindsay Street North parking lot.

Read more: Vehicles reported stolen in the City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

The officer reviewed parking lot surveillance video to help locate a suspect.

Around 1:30 p.m., police found the suspect and placed him under arrest.

Curt Douglas Pelley, 38, of Lindsay, was charged with two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and driving while prohibited.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Jan. 7, 2021, police said Friday morning.

Click to play video 'Auto theft: it’s not just your car they want' Auto theft: it’s not just your car they want
Auto theft: it’s not just your car they want
