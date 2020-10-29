Man dead after crash on Highway 401 in Toronto’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

A man has died after a crash on Highway 401 in Toronto’s east end Thursday evening.

An Ontario Provincial Police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the westbound express lanes of the highway near Markham Road at around 6:50 p.m. with reports of a two-vehicle collision.

The spokesperson said a man died and another person received undisclosed injuries.

Police said the closure of the express lanes in the area will see officers diverting traffic and working to turn some motorists around.

