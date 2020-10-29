Menu

Traffic

Man dead after crash on Highway 401 in Toronto’s east end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted October 29, 2020 9:19 pm
The crash happened at around 6:50 p.m. on Thursday.
The crash happened at around 6:50 p.m. on Thursday. Ontario Ministry of Transportation

A man has died after a crash on Highway 401 in Toronto’s east end Thursday evening.

An Ontario Provincial Police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the westbound express lanes of the highway near Markham Road at around 6:50 p.m. with reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

The spokesperson said a man died and another person received undisclosed injuries.

Police said the closure of the express lanes in the area will see officers diverting traffic and working to turn some motorists around.

