Tip leads to arrest of prohibited driver in Cobourg: police

A Cobourg, Ont., woman faces multiple driving charges following a traffic stop in Cobourg on Wednesday.
According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers responded to a tip that a suspended driver was driving a vehicle on D’Arcy Street in the town.
Officers located the suspect vehicle parked and unoccupied.
Read more: Suspended Peterborough driver found with stolen licence plates, weapon in Cobourg: police
A short time later, officers saw the vehicle travelling southbound on Cottesmore Avenue and police conducted a traffic stop.
Denise Palermo, 71, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with operation while prohibited, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, driving a motor vehicle without validation on a licence plate, and failure to surrender a permit for a motor vehicle.
She was released on an undertaking for a future court date.
The vehicle was towed and will be impounded for 45 days, police said Thursday.
Comments