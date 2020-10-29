Tip leads to arrest of prohibited driver in Cobourg: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Cobourg, Ont., woman faces multiple driving charges following a traffic stop in Cobourg on Wednesday.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers responded to a tip that a suspended driver was driving a vehicle on D’Arcy Street in the town.

Officers located the suspect vehicle parked and unoccupied.

A short time later, officers saw the vehicle travelling southbound on Cottesmore Avenue and police conducted a traffic stop.

Denise Palermo, 71, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with operation while prohibited, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, driving a motor vehicle without validation on a licence plate, and failure to surrender a permit for a motor vehicle.

She was released on an undertaking for a future court date.

The vehicle was towed and will be impounded for 45 days, police said Thursday.

