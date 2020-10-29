Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

New Prince Edward County hospital receives $1.5 million from local donor

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 29, 2020 1:34 pm
Shannon Coull (far left), executive director of the PECMH Foundation, Nancy Parks, Back the Build campaign co-chair, Steve Raymond, chair of the Bay of Quinte Mutual Insurance Board and Jeff Howell (far right), president of Bay of Quinte Mutual Insurance Co. show the cheque for $1.5 million slated for Prince Edward County's new and improved hospital.
Shannon Coull (far left), executive director of the PECMH Foundation, Nancy Parks, Back the Build campaign co-chair, Steve Raymond, chair of the Bay of Quinte Mutual Insurance Board and Jeff Howell (far right), president of Bay of Quinte Mutual Insurance Co. show the cheque for $1.5 million slated for Prince Edward County's new and improved hospital. Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital Foundation

The Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital has received a significant donation from a local donor.

Thursday, Bay of Quinte Mutual Insurance Co. announced a $1.5 million gift to help build Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital’s new home.

Read more: Ontario providing $8.7M planning grant for new hospital in Prince Edward County

The money is meant to go towards the new diagnostic imaging department inside Quinte Health Care’s new Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital. This department will house services like X-Ray, ultrasound and mammography and will be named for Bay of Quinte Mutual Insurance Co.

“Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital is a pillar of the community. Supporting and investing in our local communities is important to us at the Bay of Quinte Mutual Insurance,” said Steve Raymond, board chair of the local insurance company.

Story continues below advertisement

So far, the Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital foundation has been able to raise $11.3 million of its $16.5 million goal, the community share of the estimated $100-million project.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces $8.7 million for Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital' Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces $8.7 million for Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces $8.7 million for Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital

The new hospital is meant to replace the current, 61-year-old hospital, and will include the following updates:

  • six additional in-patient beds, bringing the total to 18 in-patient beds in private rooms, with the ability to expand to 23 beds for future capacity
  • a larger, 24/7 emergency department that will provide more space for staff and patients
  • modern surgical suites to deliver care with the best technology available
  • dialysis treatments and diagnostic imaging
  • outpatient care services including minor surgical procedures such as endoscopies
  • improved parking

Following a design process, the new hospital procurement is expected to begin in 2021.

— With files from Global News’ Greg Davis.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
DonationPrince Edward CountyHospital DonationBay of Quinte insurancebay of quite insurance hospitalnew hospital PECnew hospital prince edward countyPEC new hospitalPrince Edward County Hospital
Flyers
More weekly flyers