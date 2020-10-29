New Prince Edward County hospital receives $1.5 million from local donor

Send this page to someone via email

The Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital has received a significant donation from a local donor.

Thursday, Bay of Quinte Mutual Insurance Co. announced a $1.5 million gift to help build Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital’s new home.

The money is meant to go towards the new diagnostic imaging department inside Quinte Health Care’s new Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital. This department will house services like X-Ray, ultrasound and mammography and will be named for Bay of Quinte Mutual Insurance Co.

“Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital is a pillar of the community. Supporting and investing in our local communities is important to us at the Bay of Quinte Mutual Insurance,” said Steve Raymond, board chair of the local insurance company.

So far, the Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital foundation has been able to raise $11.3 million of its $16.5 million goal, the community share of the estimated $100-million project.

The new hospital is meant to replace the current, 61-year-old hospital, and will include the following updates:

six additional in-patient beds, bringing the total to 18 in-patient beds in private rooms, with the ability to expand to 23 beds for future capacity

a larger, 24/7 emergency department that will provide more space for staff and patients

modern surgical suites to deliver care with the best technology available

dialysis treatments and diagnostic imaging

outpatient care services including minor surgical procedures such as endoscopies

improved parking

Following a design process, the new hospital procurement is expected to begin in 2021.

— With files from Global News’ Greg Davis.

