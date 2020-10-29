New Westminster curling club closed due to COVID-19 cases

A popular Metro Vancouver curling club has been closed due to mounting cases of COVID-19.
The Royal City Curling Club in New Westminster said six people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in recent days.
All of the cases are connected to the men’s league. A case was first reported on Oct. 22 and close contacts of the affected curler were contacted.
The club has cancelled all men’s league games through Nov. 3 with play to resume on Nov. 5 at the earliest, the club said.
Once reopened, all curlers will be required to wear face masks on the ice.
Earlier this month, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry asked athletes and their supporters to exercise caution amid a spike in community exposures that have been connected to recreational sports.
