Crime

Moose Jaw, Sask., police investigate homicide after 33-year-old man stabbed

By Katelyn Wilson Global News
Moose Jaw police are investigating after a 33-year-old man was stabbed and killed Wednesday afternoon.
File Photo / Global News

Moose Jaw, Sask., police have launched a homicide investigation after a 33-year-old man was stabbed and killed on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they received a call around 3:20 p.m. regarding an assault in the 0 block of Stadacona Street West.

When officers and EMS arrived, the man was found and police said he died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The 33-year-old suspect, whose name hasn’t been released by police, was found at a residence in the 400 block of Ominica Street East after barricading himself in the home.

At 3 a.m. Thursday, police said they were able to enter the home and arrest the suspect with help from the RCMP emergency response unit (ERT).

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Moose Jaw police.

