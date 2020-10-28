Menu

Canada

2 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Kingston region

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 28, 2020 4:13 pm
KFL&A Public Health has identified new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.
KFL&A Public Health has identified new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region. Kraig Krause / Global News

KFL&A Public Health has identified two new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.

According to the health unit, a man in his 90s contracted the virus, with the mode of transmission under investigation. A man in his 20s contracted the virus through close contact with a positive case, the health unit said.

Read more: Kingston public health unit urges people to stay local as COVID-19 cases rise in Ontario

Two more coronavirus cases were also deemed resolved Wednesday, leaving the region’s total active case count at seven.

Wednesday morning, the public health unit confirmed an outbreak had been called at Helen Henderson Care centre in Amherstview because a resident and a staff member tested positive.

