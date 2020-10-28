2 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Kingston region

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health has identified two new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.

According to the health unit, a man in his 90s contracted the virus, with the mode of transmission under investigation. A man in his 20s contracted the virus through close contact with a positive case, the health unit said.

Two more coronavirus cases were also deemed resolved Wednesday, leaving the region’s total active case count at seven.

Wednesday morning, the public health unit confirmed an outbreak had been called at Helen Henderson Care centre in Amherstview because a resident and a staff member tested positive.

