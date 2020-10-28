Menu

Crime

Attempted murder charges dropped, duo to stand trial in Vernon stabbing attack

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Brennan Metlewsky and Jordan Kupser, both 24, have been ordered to stand trial for alleged involvement in a stabbing attack in 2017.
Brennan Metlewsky and Jordan Kupser, both 24, have been ordered to stand trial for alleged involvement in a stabbing attack in 2017. Courtesy: Facebook/ Global News

A trial has been ordered for two young Okanagan men accused in a Vernon stabbing attack three years ago.

Brennan Metlewsky and Jordan Kupser were each charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and robbery, and had their preliminary hearing in Vernon this week.

Following the hearing, though, the two 24-year-olds each had their attempted murder charge dropped by Crown counsel .

Read more: Sex workers warned to avoid area in Salmon Arm, B.C., where Curtis Sagmoen lives

“The Crown did not seek a committal on count one after concluding the charge assessment standard was not met,” said BC Prosecution Service spokesperson Dan McLaughlin.

A 45-year-old man survived serious stab wounds following an attack in an apartment along the 2900 block of 43rd Avenue on May 15, 2017.

Metlewsky and Kupser were not charged in connection to the attack until two years later.

Charges against a third accused, Matthew Kler, were stayed by the Crown.

The case has been transferred to B.C. Supreme Court, where a date will be set for trial.

