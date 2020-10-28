Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, outbreak at west Mountain LTC grows

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and says the outbreak at the Chartwell Willowgrove long-term care home has grown by three more cases.

The care home now has 18 total cases involving eight residents and 10 staff members, according to public health.

The city’s associate medical officer of health Dr. Ninh Tran says the outbreak is still under investigation as health officials have seen evidence of transmission with multiple cases.

“Given the number of positive cases we’ve been seeing, we’re now are testing the entire facility in terms of staffing and residents to better understand the extent of the outbreak,” Tran told Global News.

Public health is now dealing with ten active outbreaks involving 37 people as of Wednesday at:

five long-term care homes (Dundurn Place Care Centre, Macassa Lodge, Parkview Nursing Centre, Wentworth Lodge, Chartwell Willowgrove)

two retirement homes (Cardinal residences, Amica Dundas)

one sports team (Hamilton-based basketball club)

one church (Restoration Full Gospel Church)

one school (St. Marguerite d’Youville Catholic Elementary)

The Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board says the outbreak at St. Marguerite d’Youville involves a pair of cases. Public health says the two people affected have an epidemiological link with transmission that may have occurred in a person who had contact with a laboratory-confirmed case.

The city has 169 active cases with three people in hospital with COVID-19.

In total, Hamilton has reported 1,738 total cases since the pandemic began with 48 virus-related deaths.

Forty per cent (87) of the city’s 218 new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days have been among people under the age of 30.

During that time, 54 per cent (117) of the new cases were acquired through a close contact.

Halton Region reports 35 new COVID-19 cases

Public Health Halton reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with Burlington accounting for eight of the latest cases, while Milton had 15.

The region has had 2,090 cases since the pandemic began.

Halton has six outbreaks involving 94 people at four long-term care homes (Village of Tansley Woods LTC in Burlington as well as Post Inn Village, Wyndham Manor and Chartwell Waterford in Oakville) and two retirement homes (Village of Tansley Woods and Amica Georgetown).

Tansley Woods now has five deaths related to an outbreak involving 32 resident and eight staff cases, as well as three cases under investigation that have not yet been connected with residents or staff in the home.

Chartwell Waterford has 29 cases tied to 22 residents, three staff members and four others connected to the home. The facility has two deaths connected to the outbreak which began on Oct. 13.

The outbreak at Amica in Georgetown involves 16 people with 14 residents with the virus and two others who have a connection to the home.

The region has 233 active cases as of Oct. 28 with Oakville accounting for 101 and Burlington accounting for 67 cases.

Public Health Halton says 41 per cent (116) of its 283 new cases in the last 10 days were among residents under the age of 39. Burlington accounts for 95 of the total new cases in the last 10 days with 33 (34.7 per cent) under the age of 39.

The region says there are 14 people in hospital with COVID-19.

Halton has 33 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Niagara Region reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Niagara public health reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and one more death.

Niagara has had 69 virus-related deaths since March.

There are currently 95 active cases as of Oct. 28 and the region’s total number of cases is 1,370 since the pandemic began.

There are four outbreaks connected with the coronavirus at one retirement home (The Meadows of Dorchester in Niagara Falls) and three nursing homes (Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls, Rapelje Lodge in Welland, and Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie).

Since the pandemic was declared, 43.9 per cent (602) of the region’s 1,370 cases have occurred in people under the age of 39.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports three new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported three new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The region has 534 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

Officials say there are 31 active cases as of Oct. 28.

Public health says 34.8 per cent (186) of all cases in the region involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has no current outbreaks.

Haldimand-Norfolk has 32 COVID-19-connected deaths with 27 tied to residents at Anson Place Care Centre, a nursing home in Hagersville.

Brant County reports one new COVID-19 case

Brant County’s health unit reported one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday. The region has a total of 243 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 25 active cases as of Oct. 28 and two people are receiving hospital care.

The region has two institutional outbreaks at one retirement home (Riverview Terrace in Brantford) involving a single staff member and an outbreak at Hardy Terrace long-term care home in Brantford involving one staff member.

Public health says 36.6 per cent (89) of all cases in the county involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has five deaths tied to COVID-19 infections.