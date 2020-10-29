Okanagan weather: Spooky skies and cool air for Halloween

Send this page to someone via email

Clearing skies set in across the Okanagan on Thursday, as a short-lived upper ridge will pop temperatures back into double digits during the day.

However, clouds will return on Thursday night, as a cold front plows into the province and conditions cool back to around 1 C.

Showers are possible at times on Friday as a cold front pushes through. SkyTracker Weather

Mostly cloudy skies will linger on Friday, along with a chance of showers at times during the day, as the mercury attempts to make it into double digits with a breezy wind kicking in.

Halloween kicks off below freezing under a mix of sun and cloud, with temperatures making it up to 8 C during the day.

Cool weather slides in for Halloween evening. SkyTracker Weather

By trick-or-treating time, it will have cooled to around 2 C under spooky and mostly clear skies, allowing for an ominous glimpse of the full moon.

With Daylight Saving Time ending, don’t forget to turn your clocks back an hour before going to bed on Halloween night.

Sunday will be a mostly sunny day, with a daytime high of around 9 C.

Double digits return to start the first full work week of November, with some sunshine before clouds and showers return mid-week.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

