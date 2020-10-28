Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Vehicle crashes into building in West Lorne

By Jake Jeffrey Global News
Posted October 28, 2020 1:52 pm
File photo -- OPP (Ontario Provincial Police).
File photo -- OPP (Ontario Provincial Police). Global News

Police in Elgin County are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building in West Lorne in the early morning hours Wednesday.

Local OPP officers, as well as West Elgin Fire and EMS, responded to the scene at 1:21 a.m. Wednesday morning, after receiving a report that a vehicle struck a building at the intersection of Graham Road and Main Street.

Trending Stories

Police say the vehicle was driving northbound on Graham Road when it crossed over Main Street and came into contact with the building, causing extensive damage to both the structure and the vehicle.

Read more: London police launch investigation after suspicious house fire on Maitland Street

The lone occupant of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man from Finga, was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the investigation into the collision is ongoing.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioPoliceOPPElgin CountySouthwestern Ontariowest lornewest lorne crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers