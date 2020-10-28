Vehicle crashes into building in West Lorne

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Elgin County are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building in West Lorne in the early morning hours Wednesday.

Local OPP officers, as well as West Elgin Fire and EMS, responded to the scene at 1:21 a.m. Wednesday morning, after receiving a report that a vehicle struck a building at the intersection of Graham Road and Main Street.

Police say the vehicle was driving northbound on Graham Road when it crossed over Main Street and came into contact with the building, causing extensive damage to both the structure and the vehicle.

The lone occupant of the vehicle, a 23-year-old man from Finga, was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the investigation into the collision is ongoing.