TVDSB hints it may not allow all future requests after nearly 1,000 students move to remote learning

The Thames Valley District School Board says 985 students previously learning in person at the board’s schools will be moving to fully remote learning starting Nov. 16.

It also says that “based on our availability of resources,” it may not always allow requests to change learning models — implemented as part of efforts in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic — going forward.

The original transition date was set for Nov. 2, but at a board meeting on Tuesday, education director Mark Fisher explained that the complexity of the operational impact and reorganization required means the board needs more time to prepare for the change.

Read more: TVDSB announces upcoming schedule changes for high school students

“This work to reorganize and shift staff so that we have the required teachers has serious implications for our students, all staff, families and resources, all of which needs to be done while we are continuing to run a system emphasizing high-quality teaching and learning,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Families can expect to receive more details in the coming days.”

Fisher said elementary in-person enrolment is still over 45,400 students. Full remote learning has almost 10,000 students. Among high school students, roughly 21,000 attend on an adapted schedule while almost 3,000 are learning remotely only.

“Overall, this means we have approximately 85 per cent of our students attending bricks and mortar in person, while 15 per cent of our students are learning remotely. And these numbers do include all of the recent requests from families to change learning models.”

He also noted that the transitions between models creates a need for both students and teachers to move around to maintain class sizes.

“We are mindful of the concerns from families and staff about changes and potential disruptions. However, what we do know is that our students, staff and families want and need stability in their classrooms and learning environments moving forward. We are fully committed to doing everything we can to maintain this stability,” Fisher added.

“With this in mind, and based on our availability of resources, we may not always be in a position to allow for further requests to change the learning models moving forward. All extenuating circumstances and individual cases will be considered. However, any additional requests for changing models will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.”

Story continues below advertisement

Fisher says many Ontario school boards “have already determined that they are no longer able to offer two models and have consolidated learning and basically withdrawn the full remote option for students.”

Earlier this month, the York Catholic District School Board announced that in-person students and their remote-learning peers would now be taught lessons together effective Oct. 12.

Trustee Lori-Ann Pizzolato asked Fisher about how likely that scenario is for the TVDSB, noting that “this is the second time I’ve heard that we’re on the cusp of, I don’t want to say collapsing the two systems, but that’s kind of what it is.”

“Are we that close?” she asked.

“I think we were very, very concerned with the amount of requests to move from one model to another,” Fisher answered.

“We really have kind of now, as I said, left no stone unturned in order to accommodate those requests. Any future requests would potentially result in collapsing classes and substantial reorganization at the bricks and mortar schools, which is disruptive to parents, disruptive students. It also is more dangerous from a health perspective because you would be mixing up cohorts.”

Story continues below advertisement

Fisher added that “we’re in good shape relative to the province, but I just don’t know how much further we can go.”

He also noted that the board has seen a pattern of a huge upturn in people wanting to move from in-person classes to fully remote learning whenever a case of COVID-19 is reported at a school.

2:25 Ontario reports jump of 144 cases in publicly funded schools Ontario reports jump of 144 cases in publicly funded schools

— with files from The Canadian Press’s Liam Casey.