Winnipeg man arrested in Dennis Beardy homicide investigation

A Winnipeg man has been charged with second-degree murder after a homicide last week.

Winnipeg police were called to an apartment block on Ellice Avenue on Oct. 21 where they found Dennis Tougas Beardy, 20, who had died.

Winnipeg police said they arrested a suspect on Sunday.

Sidney Sheldon Rene Racette, 35, faces charges of second-degree murder, assaulting a police officer, disarming a police officer and resisting arrest. He is in custody.

Beardy’s death was the city’s 35th homicide of the year.

