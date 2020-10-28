Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man arrested in Dennis Beardy homicide investigation

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted October 28, 2020 12:37 pm
The Winnipeg Police Identification Unit on scene at an apartment block on Ellice for a homicide on Oct. 21, 2020.
The Winnipeg Police Identification Unit on scene at an apartment block on Ellice for a homicide on Oct. 21, 2020. Michael Draven/Global News

A Winnipeg man has been charged with second-degree murder after a homicide last week.

Winnipeg police were called to an apartment block on Ellice Avenue on Oct. 21 where they found Dennis Tougas Beardy, 20, who had died.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigate city’s 35th homicide

Winnipeg police said they arrested a suspect on Sunday.

Sidney Sheldon Rene Racette, 35, faces charges of second-degree murder, assaulting a police officer, disarming a police officer and resisting arrest. He is in custody.

Beardy’s death was the city’s 35th homicide of the year.

