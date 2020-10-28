Cavan man charged with assaulting common-law partner: Peterborough police

Send this page to someone via email

A Cavan-Monaghan Township man has been charged with two counts of assault following an investigation into a domestic incident.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, the man and a 26-year-old woman who was his common-law partner got into an argument.

It’s alleged that during the argument the man assaulted the woman. She was able to flee the residence, get to a place of safety, and call police.

The victim also alleges that a week ago, the man had also assaulted her and damaged some of her property, according to police.

A 27-year-old man from Cavan was charged with two counts of spousal assault and mischief under $5,000.

He was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.

Police say that given the domestic incident, the name of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

