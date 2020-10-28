Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Cavan man charged with assaulting common-law partner: Peterborough police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 28, 2020 10:37 am
Peterborough Police
Peterborough police allege a man twice assaulted his common-law partner. Peterborough Police Service

A Cavan-Monaghan Township man has been charged with two counts of assault following an investigation into a domestic incident.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, the man and a 26-year-old woman who was his common-law partner got into an argument.

It’s alleged that during the argument the man assaulted the woman. She was able to flee the residence, get to a place of safety, and call police.

Read more: Federal inmate on parole charged with assault in Peterborough: police

The victim also alleges that a week ago, the man had also assaulted her and damaged some of her property, according to police.

Trending Stories

A 27-year-old man from Cavan was charged with two counts of spousal assault and mischief under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and will appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday.

Police say that given the domestic incident, the name of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victim.

Click to play video 'Numerous people access KSAC 24/7 crisis text line since launch' Numerous people access KSAC 24/7 crisis text line since launch
Numerous people access KSAC 24/7 crisis text line since launch
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Domestic ViolenceCavan Monaghan TownshipCavandomestic incident
Flyers
More weekly flyers