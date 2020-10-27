Calgary police looking for missing 11-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for 11-year-old Mara Jade Butler after she was last seen Tuesday leaving her home in the Thorncliffe and Greenview area not dressed for the chilly weather.

Officers said she was last seen in the 5900 block of Trollinger Street N.E. at noon.

She is about four-feet-10-inches tall with a slim build and long brown hair. Butler was wearing a white Frozen hoodie, dark leggings and white running shoes, and may have also had on a pink, puffy jacket and carried a white cloth bag.

If you know where she is, contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

