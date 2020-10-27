Men charged with killing Winnipeg teen in 2019 home invasion plead guilty

Send this page to someone via email

The two men accused of killing a Winnipeg teenager in a violent 2019 home invasion have pleaded guilty to their charges.

Jaime Adao, 17, was with his grandmother at their West End home on March 2, 2019, when the accused broke into the home. Police arrived to find an armed man attacking Adao and had to shoot the suspect to stop the attack.

Both the victim and suspect were taken to hospital in critical condition, where Adao died from the injuries he suffered during the altercation.

The accused, Ronald Chubb and Gordie James, appeared in court via video link from Headingley Correctional Institution on Tuesday.

Chubb pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and James pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Sentencing is set for January.

