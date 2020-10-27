Menu

Crime

Men charged with killing Winnipeg teen in 2019 home invasion plead guilty

By Sam Thompson Global News
Jamie Adao, 17, was killed in a random attack in his home in March 2019.
Jamie Adao, 17, was killed in a random attack in his home in March 2019.

The two men accused of killing a Winnipeg teenager in a violent 2019 home invasion have pleaded guilty to their charges.

Jaime Adao, 17, was with his grandmother at their West End home on March 2, 2019, when the accused broke into the home. Police arrived to find an armed man attacking Adao and had to shoot the suspect to stop the attack.

Both the victim and suspect were taken to hospital in critical condition, where Adao died from the injuries he suffered during the altercation.

Read more: Suspect charged with second-degree murder in the death of Winnipeg teen Jaime Adao

The accused, Ronald Chubb and Gordie James, appeared in court via video link from Headingley Correctional Institution on Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Chubb pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and James pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Sentencing is set for January.

Winnipeg police identify Jamie Adao as 17-year-old beating victim
Winnipeg police identify Jamie Adao as 17-year-old beating victim
