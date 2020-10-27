Menu

Crime

Leeds OPP investigate assault, home invasion in South Elmsley

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted October 27, 2020 11:27 am
Don Mitchell / Global News

Two people have been arrested following a home invasion in South Elmsley township on Saturday.

On Oct. 24 just after 4:30 a.m., officers from the Rideau Lakes office, Lanark OPP and Smiths Falls Police were called to a home on Highway 15.

According to a media release, the residents, who were in the house at the time, reported that two males entered the home and assaulted them.

Minor injuries were sustained.

Nicholas Cassell, 32, of South Elmsley township and 33-year-old Tyler Curran from Almonte have both been charged with two counts of assault, breaking and entering and mischief under $5,000.

Both accused were held for bail and later released. They are scheduled to appear at the Ontario court of justice in Brockville at a later date to answer the charges.

