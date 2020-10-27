Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate shot fired in alleged dispute on Hamilton Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 27, 2020 11:05 am
Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police believe a shot was fired during a dispute in a residential neighbourhood on the mountain Monday night.

Investigators say a single shot struck an unoccupied parked vehicle in the area of Stone Church Road East and Redmond Drive just after 11 p.m.

It’s believed two groups of men were involved with a single gunshot fired prior to officers arriving for a disturbance call.

Read more: Drive-by shooting on Hamilton mountain, no one hurt

Police have no evidence anyone was hurt in the incident. Detectives are asking residents for surveillance camera footage from the area.

Trending Stories

The shooting is the second on the east mountain in four days. On Saturday night, police say a light-coloured, two-door vehicle driving past a home on Locheed Drive, north of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway, fired shots at a residence before fleeing the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on either incident can reach out police at (905)546-8927 or (905)546-3851.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Click to play video 'Did fight over social distancing lead to fatal shooting outside Toronto LCBO?' Did fight over social distancing lead to fatal shooting outside Toronto LCBO?
Did fight over social distancing lead to fatal shooting outside Toronto LCBO?
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton newsHamilton ShootingStone Church Roadshooting Hamiltonredmond driveshots fired on hamilton mountain
Flyers
More weekly flyers