Police investigate shot fired in alleged dispute on Hamilton Mountain

Hamilton police believe a shot was fired during a dispute in a residential neighbourhood on the mountain Monday night.

Investigators say a single shot struck an unoccupied parked vehicle in the area of Stone Church Road East and Redmond Drive just after 11 p.m.

It’s believed two groups of men were involved with a single gunshot fired prior to officers arriving for a disturbance call.

Police have no evidence anyone was hurt in the incident. Detectives are asking residents for surveillance camera footage from the area.

The shooting is the second on the east mountain in four days. On Saturday night, police say a light-coloured, two-door vehicle driving past a home on Locheed Drive, north of the Lincoln Alexander Parkway, fired shots at a residence before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information on either incident can reach out police at (905)546-8927 or (905)546-3851.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

