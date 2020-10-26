Winnipeg police searching for missing girl, 11

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a missing girl.
Nevaeh Roundhead, 11, was last seen in the River Heights neighbourhood Oct. 20.
Roundhead is 5’1″ tall, 110 lbs, with a small build, long brown hair that’s shaved on the sides.
She was last seen wearing a multi-coloured AC/DC hoodie, green pants, black shoes and was carrying a black backpack.
Roundhead is known to frequent the Polo Park area, according to police.
Police say they’re worried about Roundhead’s well-being and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call investigators at 204-986-6250.
