Winnipeg police searching for missing girl, 11

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police are asking for help finding a missing girl.

Nevaeh Roundhead, 11, was last seen in the River Heights neighbourhood Oct. 20.

Roundhead is 5’1″ tall, 110 lbs, with a small build, long brown hair that’s shaved on the sides.

Missing: Nevaeh Roundhead,11.

Police officers have continued to look for her, but the length of time she has been reported missing is unusual for ROUNDHEAD’s pattern of behaviour.https://t.co/wz3te9ifTa — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) October 26, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

She was last seen wearing a multi-coloured AC/DC hoodie, green pants, black shoes and was carrying a black backpack.

Roundhead is known to frequent the Polo Park area, according to police.

Police say they’re worried about Roundhead’s well-being and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call investigators at 204-986-6250.

1:46 Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release