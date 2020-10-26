Coronavirus: 6 new cases in two days for Peterborough and area

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reports six new cases of the novel coronavirus over the weekend.

The data includes two new cases on Monday and four new cases on Sunday with no cases reported on Saturday, according to the health unit’s COVID tracker site. The health unit now reports 147 cases since the pandemic was declared in March.

There were also resolved cases reported Monday (three) and on Sunday (one).

That leaves nine active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation. There are currently no outbreaks.

According to the health unit’s COVID tracker, more than 33,850 people have been tested for the virus — approximately one in five people.

The new indoor testing facility at Northcrest Arena in Peterborough opened Monday, replacing the drive thru site at East Gate Memorial Park. Testing is by online booking only.

Testing daily is also available at the PRHC assessment centre for those with symptoms. Appointments can be booked by calling 705-876-5086.

The health unit has reported two deaths related to COVID-19, both occurring in April.

