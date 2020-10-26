Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: 6 new cases in two days for Peterborough and area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 5:19 pm
COVID-19 testing at Northcrest Arena in Peterborough.
COVID-19 testing at Northcrest Arena in Peterborough. Mark Giunta/Global News

Peterborough Public Health reports six new cases of the novel coronavirus over the weekend.

The data includes two new cases on Monday and four new cases on Sunday with no cases reported on Saturday, according to the health unit’s COVID tracker site. The health unit now reports 147 cases since the pandemic was declared in March.

There were also resolved cases reported Monday (three) and on Sunday (one).

Read more: Peterborough’s COVID-19 testing clinic relocates to Northcrest Arena

That leaves nine active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation. There are currently no outbreaks.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to the health unit’s COVID tracker, more than 33,850 people have been tested for the virus — approximately one in five people.

Story continues below advertisement

The new indoor testing facility at Northcrest Arena in Peterborough opened Monday, replacing the drive thru site at East Gate Memorial Park. Testing is by online booking only.

Trending Stories

Testing daily is also available at the PRHC assessment centre for those with symptoms. Appointments can be booked by calling 705-876-5086.

The health unit has reported two deaths related to COVID-19, both occurring in April.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Elliott says weekend rise in COVID-19 infections the result of Thanksgiving gatherings' Coronavirus: Elliott says weekend rise in COVID-19 infections the result of Thanksgiving gatherings
Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus In CanadaPeterboroughPeterborough Public HealthPeterborough coronavirusPeterborough COVID
Flyers
More weekly flyers