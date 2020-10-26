October 31 – Rejuvenation Dermatology

Your skin is your largest and most visible organ. Keep it looking naturally beautiful at Rejuvenation Laser Dermatology!

On the cutting edge of aesthetic skin treatments since 1984. This Saturday at 11:00am, tune into Talk To The Experts on 630 CHED with Dr. Paul Kuzel. Discussing soft tissue fillers, cosmetic applications of Botox, AND refresher treatments for the Holiday Season! All that and more this weekend on Talk To The Experts

Advertisement