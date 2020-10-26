Menu

Canada

Kingston to livestream Remembrance Day civic ceremony

By Shauna Cunningham Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 1:42 pm
The City of Kingston will be livestreaming a civic ceremony for Remembrance Day.
The City of Kingston has announced that, due to COVID-19, Remembrance Day will be observed with a livestreamed civic ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The city’s Remembrance Day ceremony usually takes place at the Cross of Sacrifice Cenotaph on King Street, at the foot of George Street, with hundreds in attendance.

Read more: The Legion’s Poppy Campaign is underway in Kingston

In a press release issued Monday, the city detailed a plan “to help residents observe Remembrance Day in a meaningful way” during the pandemic.

The city’s civic ceremony will be livestreamed with closed captioning on the City of Kington YouTube channel. The event inside Memorial Hall in city hall is slated to begin at approximately 10:45 a.m.

Due to COVID-19 and limitations on gatherings, the ceremony is by invitation only and is closed to the general public. In lieu of the community and military and veterans’ groups’ wreath-laying ceremonies, all wreaths will be pre-placed and on display in Memorial Hall.

Read more: Many military veterans don’t feel adequately recognized or supported, experts say

The local Royal Canadian Legion poppy chair, Merrill Gooderham, is still accepting wreath orders and can be reached at 613-544-5522.

 

