Police investigate sudden death in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say officers are investigating a sudden death in Kitchener.

In a tweet on Monday afternoon, police said they were at a home on Wellington Street North for reports of a sudden death.

There’s an increased police presence in the area but there’s no concern for public safety, the tweet said.

More details were to be expected to be released.

— More to come

We are currently on scene at a residence on Wellington Street North in Kitchener for reports of a sudden death. There will be an increased police presence in the area. There is no concern for public safety. More details will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/KH35k9kX0j — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 26, 2020

