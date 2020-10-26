Police investigate sudden death in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say officers are investigating a sudden death in Kitchener.
In a tweet on Monday afternoon, police said they were at a home on Wellington Street North for reports of a sudden death.
There’s an increased police presence in the area but there’s no concern for public safety, the tweet said.
More details were to be expected to be released.
— More to come
