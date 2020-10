Send this page to someone via email

OPP say they’re investigating the sudden death of a 30-year-old in Bracebridge, Ont., on Friday.

According to police, Jodi-Lynne Turner died at a residence on Uffington Road.

Investigators say there’s no concern for public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

